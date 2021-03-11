VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
