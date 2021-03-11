VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

