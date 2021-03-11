V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,289. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

