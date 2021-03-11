US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

