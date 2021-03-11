UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,227,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $350.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

