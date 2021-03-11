United States Oil Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 103,079 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 42,949 call options.

USO opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. United States Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

