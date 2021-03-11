United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of UNFI traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 121,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

