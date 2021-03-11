United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UG stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United-Guardian stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of United-Guardian at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

