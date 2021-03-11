United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UAPC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About United American Petroleum

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

