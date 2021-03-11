United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UAPC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About United American Petroleum
