uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. uniQure has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.