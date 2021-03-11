Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.49. 31,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,210. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

