Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $34.59 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $34.59 or 0.00062007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $117.48 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00267871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.92 or 0.02513353 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

