Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.51. Unico American shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

