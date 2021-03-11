UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

UMH Properties stock remained flat at $$18.87 on Thursday. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

