Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $365.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $335.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $339.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.