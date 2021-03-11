Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.85-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.85-9.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $31.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.28. 63,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.