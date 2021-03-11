UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. UGI has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.