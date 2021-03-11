UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

