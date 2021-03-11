UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €10.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €9.05 ($10.65) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.