UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €75.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.82. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €71.75 ($84.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

