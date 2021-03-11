U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 32,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

