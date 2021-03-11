U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

