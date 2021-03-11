U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. United States Gasoline Fund, LP has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

