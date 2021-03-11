Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.48. 70,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

