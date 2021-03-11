Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

