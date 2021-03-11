Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUP stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 90,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,972. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.