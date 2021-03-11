Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Trading Up 7.2%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 533,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 501,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

