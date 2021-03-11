Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

