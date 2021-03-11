Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 6.2%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $87.35. 503,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 433,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,240.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

