Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545,141 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises approximately 26.9% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $179,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,027. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. 13,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,697. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

