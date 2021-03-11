Truist Securities Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $111.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

CFR stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $114.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

