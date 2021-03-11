Truist Securiti Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.37 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SIVB stock opened at $529.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.35. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $550.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

