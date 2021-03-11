Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,380 shares of company stock worth $4,987,688.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

