Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.34 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $331.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

