Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading Down 7.4%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. 1,770,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,198,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Get Triterras alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth about $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.