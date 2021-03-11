Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading Down 7.4%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. 1,770,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,198,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.
Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.