TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.02

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 155407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

