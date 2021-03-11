Trinseo S.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Trinseo stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,558 shares of company stock worth $5,059,886 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

