Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,060 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.77.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,256.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

