Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,313 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

