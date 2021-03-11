Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Down 5.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 4,060,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,875,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trevena by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.