Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Down 5.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 4,060,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,875,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Trevena alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trevena by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.