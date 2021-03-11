Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,527.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,527 ($19.95) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($19.89), with a volume of 235861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -172.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,291.80.

In related news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

