TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.15. 422,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 747,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,868 shares of company stock worth $5,189,893. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

