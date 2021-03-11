Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Trans-Lux has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.