Traders Buy Large Volume of Regency Centers Call Options (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 299 call options.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.04. 63,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,400. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 221.27, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

