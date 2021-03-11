Traders Buy Large Volume of Meritage Homes Put Options (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 674% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,509 shares of company stock valued at $313,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.