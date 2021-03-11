Traders Buy Large Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the typical volume of 637 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

IMVT stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

