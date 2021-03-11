Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.61. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

