TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.