Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

