Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $37.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.31. 17,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,596. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.