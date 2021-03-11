Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Shares of 24,106 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. 21,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.